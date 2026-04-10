Tyler Adams News: Available against Arsenal

Adams (undisclosed) used the international break to work his way back into contention and is back available for Saturday's clash against Arsenal, according to coach Andoni Iraola, per Alexander Smith of the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

Adams had missed two consecutive fixtures after picking up an injury before the Burnley match, but the international window gave him the recovery time he needed to get back in the picture. The American midfielder is an important piece of Bournemouth's engine room and his return is a timely boost for coach Iraola, with Lewis Cook (hamstring) and Justin Kluivert (knee) still unavailable.