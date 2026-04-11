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Tyler Adams News: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 3:21am

Adams (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Arsenal.

Adams used the international break to work his way back from the undisclosed injury that had kept him out of two consecutive fixtures, recovering enough to earn a spot in the squad ahead of the Arsenal clash. Coach Andoni Iraola confirmed his availability, but opted to ease the American midfielder back gradually rather than throwing him straight into the starting role. His return is nonetheless a timely boost with Lewis Cook (hamstring) and Justin Kluivert (knee) still unavailable.

Tyler Adams
AFC Bournemouth
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