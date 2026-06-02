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Tyler Adams News: Workload managed in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Adams was excluded from the USMNT's training session Tuesday due to load management, Henry Bushnell of The Athletic reports.

Adams shouldn't be dealing with a serious injury, but he might be unable to record full 90-minute outings if it takes him longer to resume practice with the group. The midfielder is a likely starter alongside Weston McKennie in the central zone, looking to produce mainly through passes and defensive stats if he's fit for significant playing time.

Tyler Adams
AFC Bournemouth
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