Tyler Adams News: Workload managed in training
Adams was excluded from the USMNT's training session Tuesday due to load management, Henry Bushnell of The Athletic reports.
Adams shouldn't be dealing with a serious injury, but he might be unable to record full 90-minute outings if it takes him longer to resume practice with the group. The midfielder is a likely starter alongside Weston McKennie in the central zone, looking to produce mainly through passes and defensive stats if he's fit for significant playing time.
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