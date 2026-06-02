Tyler Adams News: Workload managed in training

Adams was excluded from the USMNT's training session Tuesday due to load management, Henry Bushnell of The Athletic reports.

Adams shouldn't be dealing with a serious injury, but he might be unable to record full 90-minute outings if it takes him longer to resume practice with the group. The midfielder is a likely starter alongside Weston McKennie in the central zone, looking to produce mainly through passes and defensive stats if he's fit for significant playing time.