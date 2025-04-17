Fantasy Soccer
Tyler Boyd headshot

Tyler Boyd Injury: Set to train again in May

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Boyd (knee) is eyeing a return to training in May but will remain out longer, according to manager BJ Callaghan, per Ben Wright of Backheeled.

Boyd is seeing a decent update as he looks to return from his ACL tear, with the attacker now with more of a timeline. He is eyeing a return to training sometime in May, although a return to the playing field is still expected to be much further out. That said, he should be spotted training soon, but likely won't be an option until closer to June.

Tyler Boyd
Nashville SC
