Tyler Boyd Injury: Still in rehabilitation process
Boyd is still in his rehabilitation process following a long-term knee injury. He is currently out, according to the MLS injury report.
Boyd is still recovering from a long-term knee injury and will miss the opening match of the MLS season. There is no specific timeline for his return, but he could be back by late April. In the meantime, Alex Muyl is expected to start in his place.
