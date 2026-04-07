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Tyler Boyd News: Back on bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Boyd (undisclosed) was on the bench for Tuesday's 3-0 win over Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming his fitness.

Boyd had raised some concerns after picking up a knock during his first MLS start for LAFC against Orlando City Saturday, but his inclusion in the matchday squad against Cruz Azul is a clean bill of health. The forward has been carving out a dependable rotation role for LAFC this season with one goal and four chances created across six MLS appearances, and his availability keeps his spot in the squad rotation intact heading into a busy stretch of fixtures.

Tyler Boyd
Los Angeles Football Club
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