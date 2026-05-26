Tyler Boyd News: Provides assist off bench

Boyd assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.

Boyd came off the bench in the second half and made an immediate impact, setting up Timothy Tillman's 86th minute winner after cutting inside and whipping a precise cross to the back post that Tillman redirected home. Boyd has logged one goal and one assist across 13 MLS appearances this season (four starts), and will be aiming to build on that output once the World Cup break ends.