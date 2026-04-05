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Tyler Boyd News: Scores first goal, picks up injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 1:54pm

Boyd scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created while also picking up an injury during the 70th minute in Saturday's 6-0 win over Orlando City SC.

Boyd made his first MLS start for LAFC and bagged his first goal for the club in the 70th minute, rising to head home Jacob Shaffelburg's service from the left and make it 6-0 while pushing his career MLS goal total to 10. He also put a shot on frame in first-half stoppage time and flashed some sharp movement next to Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min in the final third before checking out in the 73rd minute with a suspected injury. Through six MLS appearances for LAFC this season, Boyd now has one goal and four chances created, continuing to carve out a dependable role as a rotation piece going forward.

Tyler Boyd
Los Angeles Football Club
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