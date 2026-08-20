Tyler Boyd headshot

Tyler Boyd News: Sends in seven crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Boyd had one shot (one on goal) and seven crosses (three accurate) in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Colorado Rapids.

Boyd led LA in crosses, but couldn't help them avoid the road loss. The forward had a quiet outing other than that, taking just one shot. That was his sixth start in 17 overall appearances, with one goal and two assists to his name.

Tyler Boyd
Los Angeles Football Club
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