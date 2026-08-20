Tyler Boyd News: Sends in seven crosses in loss
Boyd had one shot (one on goal) and seven crosses (three accurate) in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Colorado Rapids.
Boyd led LA in crosses, but couldn't help them avoid the road loss. The forward had a quiet outing other than that, taking just one shot. That was his sixth start in 17 overall appearances, with one goal and two assists to his name.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Boyd See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Boyd See More