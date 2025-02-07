Tyler Morton Injury: Out for few weeks at least

Morton (shoulder) recently picked up a shoulder injury and will be sidelined for several weeks, if not longer, according to coach Arne Slot in a press conference.

Morton has made five appearances for the senior team this season, four in the cups and one in the most recent Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven. This shoulder injury comes at a challenging time as maintaining rhythm is crucial for a young player earning his first minutes with the senior team. He is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, with further updates to follow.