Tyler Morton Injury: Spotted training with team
Morton (shoulder) has been spotted in team training this week, suggesting he is close to returning to the pitch, according to Matt Addison for Liverpool.com.
Morton has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since late January but resumed team training this week, indicating that he isn't far from making the match squad. However, he has only been a bench option this season and is expected to return to that role once fully fit.
