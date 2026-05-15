Tyler Morton Injury: Won't feature in season finale

Morton (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Sunday's season finale against Lens after struggling to finish last weekend's fixture, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Le Progres OL.

Morton ends what has been a strong debut season in Ligue 1 with two goals and two assists alongside 28 chances created, 83 crosses and 52 corners across 29 appearances for Lyon, having been one of the Gones' most reliable creative presences in the middle of the park throughout the campaign. His absence for the final fixture is an unfortunate end to a season that will nonetheless be remembered as a successful one for the English midfielder.