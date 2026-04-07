Tyler Morton News: Breaks-up play in draw

Morton registered one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Angers.

Morton commanded the midfield Sunday, making one tackle (one won) and one clearance in support of the clean sheet effort as Lyon played to a scoreless stalemate versus Angers. The holding-midfielder played a box-to-box role, attempting one shot (zero on goal) and creating one chance offensively while producing two blocks defensively. Morton has played the full 90 minutes in seven of his last 10 appearances (10 starts) in all competitions.