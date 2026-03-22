Tyler Morton News: Option for play
Morton is back from his ban and is an option for his club moving forward.
Morton will be an option for the club following the international break, serving his game ban against Monaco. He has started in all 23 league appearances this season and should remain in that role, recording two goals and two assists.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Morton See More