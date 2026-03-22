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Tyler Morton News: Option for play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Morton is back from his ban and is an option for his club moving forward.

Morton will be an option for the club following the international break, serving his game ban against Monaco. He has started in all 23 league appearances this season and should remain in that role, recording two goals and two assists.

Tyler Morton
Lyon
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