Tyler Morton News: Suspended in Ligue 1

Morton is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Morton picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Monaco on March. 22. The central midfielder has been a locked-in starter in the middle of the pitch for the Gones, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Abner Vinicius or Khalis Merah as the main options to start in his spot against the Diagonale.