Tyler Robert Fletcher News: Called up for World Cup

Fletcher has been added to Scotland's World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Billy Gilmour, the Scottish Football Association announced, with the 19-year-old Manchester United reserve player earning the call-up after making his senior international debut against Curacao.

Fletcher's inclusion is a remarkable story for the teenager, who goes from Manchester United's reserve setup to a World Cup squad in one extraordinary step following his debut appearance for Scotland. The young midfielder will now prepare to potentially feature at the biggest tournament in world football, with the Scottish Football Association expressing their delight at welcoming him aboard following what has been a whirlwind few days for the youngster.