Tyler Wolff News: Sent to USL

Wolff has been loaned to USL side Sacramento Republic FC from Real Salt Lake for the rest of the 2026 campaign, his parent club announced Friday.

Wolff generated four shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate), six chances created and 12 tackles (six won) during his previous season with Real Salt Lake. However, he missed the start of the 2026 campaign through a shoulder injury. This move should allow him to see more action and regain form in the second-tier league.