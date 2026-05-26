Tyrell Malacia News: Departs Manchester United
Malacia played his last game for Manchester United in the 2025/26 finale against Brighton, with the team reporting he's leaving for the next campaign.
Malacia played a minimal role last season, failing to establish himself in the rotation after returning from a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven in 2025. The defender finished with 16 crosses, 51 tackles and 46 clearances across his 28 Premier League appearances during his time with the club. All of Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot remain the possible left-back options with Malacia no longer on United's roster.
Tyrell Malacia
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