Tyrese Spicer Injury: Absent due to illness
Spicer is unavailable for the midweek clash with Charlotte as he deals with an illness, Orlando City's digital content manager Austin David reports.
Spicer has been replaced by youngster Justin Ellis for Wednesday's game and is likely to remain doubtful for subsequent fixtures. The versatile player missed a couple of games due to a thigh injury earlier in the season, limiting his participation to 196 minutes over five MLS appearances in 2026.
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