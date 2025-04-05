Tyrese Spicer Injury: Not an option Sunday
Spicer is out for Sunday's match against Miami due to a lower body injury.
Spicer is not with the team as they head to Miami, as the attacker is out due to a lower body injury. This won't force a change, as he has yet to start in their past two outings. However, he has started din two of his four appearances and is a decent rotational option, so they will hope he is fit soon.
