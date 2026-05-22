Tyrese Spicer Injury: Picks up ankle injury
Spicer is questionable moving forward due to an ankle injury, according to the MLS injury Report.
Spicer is battling an injury and will head into the break, possibly missing some time, dealing with an ankle issue. He's a younger player working his way into more regular minutes for Orlando without established relevance at this stage. His absence would then be more of a loss of depth for the club.
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