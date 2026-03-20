Tyrese Spicer Injury: Picks up thigh injury

Spicer (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.

Spicer is looking at a potential absence from Saturday, as the midfielder is suffering from a thigh injury. He only appeared off the bench last outing, so his absence wouldn't be a major loss. However, if Eduard Atuesta (thigh) is out, the club will hope for Spicer to be fit for some extra depth in the midfield.