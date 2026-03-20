Tyrese Spicer headshot

Tyrese Spicer Injury: Picks up thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Spicer (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.

Spicer is looking at a potential absence from Saturday, as the midfielder is suffering from a thigh injury. He only appeared off the bench last outing, so his absence wouldn't be a major loss. However, if Eduard Atuesta (thigh) is out, the club will hope for Spicer to be fit for some extra depth in the midfield.

Tyrese Spicer
Orlando City SC
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