Tyrese Spicer Injury: Picks up thigh injury
Spicer (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.
Spicer is looking at a potential absence from Saturday, as the midfielder is suffering from a thigh injury. He only appeared off the bench last outing, so his absence wouldn't be a major loss. However, if Eduard Atuesta (thigh) is out, the club will hope for Spicer to be fit for some extra depth in the midfield.
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