Tyrese Spicer Injury: Trains, will be GTD

Spicer (illness) trained Friday but will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game at DC United, according to Alonso El Inca of Area SportsNet.

The fact that Spicer was spotted in training Friday is a good sign of his availability ahead of the upcoming game against DCU. However, a final call on his status will be made closer to Saturday's 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. That said, Spicer has started in just three matches this season, so his potential return to the lineup shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy implications.