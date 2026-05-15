Tyrese Spicer News: Assists in 4-3 win

Spicer assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-3 win against Philadelphia Union.

Spicer assisted Duncan McGuire to put Orlando 3-1 ahead as they went on to win 4-3. This was his first assist of the season, and all three of his goal involvements have come in his last three substitute appearances. In each of his appearances this season, he has taken at least one shot and has a shot on target in three of his last four games.