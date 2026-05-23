Tyrese Spicer News: Bench option Saturday
Spicer (ankle) is on the bench for the weekend's duel versus Cincinnati.
Spicer will look to stay active following a quick recovery from the issue he suffered earlier in the week. Despite being often used as a backup asset, the midfielder has scored two goals and delivered one assist over his last five MLS appearances. Additionally, he could rack up all-around stats if he gets significant opportunities in a central role going forward. However, he'll remain in contention for playing time with current starters Eduard Atuesta and Braian Ojeda.
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