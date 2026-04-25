Tyrese Spicer News: On bench Saturday
Spicer (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's contest versus D.C. United.
Spicer missed the previous game through an ailment but recovered well enough to be part of the match squad in the weekend duel. Despite his erratic playing time and lack of direct contributions, he has taken at least one shot in each of his five appearances this campaign, so he may be an offensive-minded alternative to Justin Ellis going forward.
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