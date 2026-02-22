Tyrese Spicer News: Poor in service

Spicer registered two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus New York Red Bulls. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

None of Spicer's crosses were deemed to be accurate, part of a larger team struggle to put a finishing touch on an attack across most of the match. The midfielder should have more room to operate against an Inter Miami side which scores a lot but does concede goals regularly due to its open play. Inter Miami gave up 55 goals a season ago.