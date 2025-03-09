Tyrese Spicer News: Registers four crosses

Spicer had four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati.

Spicer saw his first start of the season Saturday, seeing 74 minutes of play after only seeing 25 minutes of play off the bench in his first two appearances of the season. His performance was okay, notching one chance created and four crosses in the attack to go along with two interceptions, two clearances and two tackles in the defense. He looks likely to continue in a rotational role but could work into starting time this season.