Tyrese Spicer News: Reserve goal against D.C.

Spicer scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus D.C. United.

Spicer logged his 2026 season's first goal Saturday. Ideally for him, it leads to more opportunities down the line, though they are not assured. Although he can play out wide or up front, both look relatively fine for Orlando, with Ivan Angulo, Martin Ojeda and Justin Ellis taking their respective roles in stride going into the team's May schedule.