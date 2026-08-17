Tyrese Spicer News: Scores again Saturday

Spicer scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Spicer scored in his third straight outing Saturday, coming up with an important goal in the 48th minute which secured the draw. It was one of a season-high six shots he took in the match, but it was the only one he put on target. He also set a season-high with three chances created in just his fifth start of the season. He was subbed off in the 82nd minute for Daryl Dike.