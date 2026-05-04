Tyrese Spicer headshot

Tyrese Spicer News: Scores late winner in 4-3 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Spicer scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 win over Inter Miami CF.

Spicer came on as a substitute at halftime and scored the final goal in added time to beat Inter Miami 4-3. When Spicer came onto the pitch, the score was 3-1. This made it back-to-back games where he has come off the bench and scored. In these two matches, he has put just a single shot on target, although this was the fourth time this season he has taken two shots. He has also created a chance in his last three games.

Tyrese Spicer
Orlando City SC
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