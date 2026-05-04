Tyrese Spicer News: Scores late winner in 4-3 victory

Spicer scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 win over Inter Miami CF.

Spicer came on as a substitute at halftime and scored the final goal in added time to beat Inter Miami 4-3. When Spicer came onto the pitch, the score was 3-1. This made it back-to-back games where he has come off the bench and scored. In these two matches, he has put just a single shot on target, although this was the fourth time this season he has taken two shots. He has also created a chance in his last three games.