Tyrhys Dolan News: Assists against Mallorca

Dolan assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Dolan played an excellent through ball into the box for Charles Pickel to finish. The right winger now has one goal and four assists in 27 matches this season, with fairly average production overall, totaling 29 shots and 23 chances created. He will next face Getafe, who have conceded just 30 goals in 28 matches, a low number in the league, making it a difficult matchup for attacking output.