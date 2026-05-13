Tyrhys Dolan headshot

Tyrhys Dolan News: No longer suspended

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Dolan is eligible for selection after completing his card accumulation ban.

Dolan will be in contention with Ruben Sanchez and Antoniu Roca on the wings for the final two fixtures of the 2025/26 campaign. If he returns to the starting lineup right away, Dolan will look to increase his tallies of two goals and four assists in 34 appearances (27 starts) this season. He has also delivered a few crosses in most games when available.

Tyrhys Dolan
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrhys Dolan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrhys Dolan See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
293 days ago