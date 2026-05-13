Tyrhys Dolan News: No longer suspended

Dolan is eligible for selection after completing his card accumulation ban.

Dolan will be in contention with Ruben Sanchez and Antoniu Roca on the wings for the final two fixtures of the 2025/26 campaign. If he returns to the starting lineup right away, Dolan will look to increase his tallies of two goals and four assists in 34 appearances (27 starts) this season. He has also delivered a few crosses in most games when available.