Tyrhys Dolan News: Picks up ban

Dolan is suspended one match for yellow card accumulation.

Dolan is hitting the sidelines with only a few matches to play, as the midfielder suffered his fifth yellow card of the season and a one-match ban. This will leave him out for the midweek match against Athletic, returning May 17 to face Osasuna. He has been a starter as of late, so a change will be made, with Ramon Terrats as a possible replacement.