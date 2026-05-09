Tyrhys Dolan headshot

Tyrhys Dolan News: Picks up ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Dolan is suspended one match for yellow card accumulation.

Dolan is hitting the sidelines with only a few matches to play, as the midfielder suffered his fifth yellow card of the season and a one-match ban. This will leave him out for the midweek match against Athletic, returning May 17 to face Osasuna. He has been a starter as of late, so a change will be made, with Ramon Terrats as a possible replacement.

Tyrhys Dolan
Espanyol
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