Tyrhys Dolan News: Scores Sunday
Dolan scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 win against Levante.
Dolan would start and play 81 minutes Sunday, with his best moment being a goal he scored on four shots. This is good news for the forward as he tries to leave a rough 2025/26 season in the past, only earning two goals and five assists in 36 appearances. With only one more goal needed to match last season's tally, likely to top that amount.
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