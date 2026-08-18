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Tyrhys Dolan News: Scores Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Dolan scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 win against Levante.

Dolan would start and play 81 minutes Sunday, with his best moment being a goal he scored on four shots. This is good news for the forward as he tries to leave a rough 2025/26 season in the past, only earning two goals and five assists in 36 appearances. With only one more goal needed to match last season's tally, likely to top that amount.

Tyrhys Dolan
Espanyol
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