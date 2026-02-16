Tyrhys Dolan headshot

Tyrhys Dolan News: Scores vs. Celta Vigo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Dolan scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Celta Vigo.

Dolan capped an impressive passing sequence with a clever finish from close range after a low cross from Ramon Terrats. This was Dolan's first goal of the season, and the explosive winger also has three assists to his name.

Tyrhys Dolan
Espanyol
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrhys Dolan See More
