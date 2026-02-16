Tyrhys Dolan News: Scores vs. Celta Vigo
Dolan scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Celta Vigo.
Dolan capped an impressive passing sequence with a clever finish from close range after a low cross from Ramon Terrats. This was Dolan's first goal of the season, and the explosive winger also has three assists to his name.
