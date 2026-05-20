Tyrhys Dolan headshot

Tyrhys Dolan News: Sets up winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Dolan assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Osasuna.

Dolan returned straight to the starting lineup after serving his suspension and played a key role in the win, assisting the decisive goal scored by Kike. He has now started 11 of his last 12 matches, contributing one goal and two assists from nine shots while creating 12 chances in that span.

Tyrhys Dolan
Espanyol
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