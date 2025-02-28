Fantasy Soccer
Tyrick Mitchell headshot

Tyrick Mitchell News: Assist in extra time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Mitchell assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-1 win versus Aston Villa.

Mitchell bagged an assist in Tuesday's huge win, finding Edward Nketiah in the 91st minute. This was his fourth assist of the season, wth his last coming around two months ago. His defensive presence was also felt, registering one interception, three clearances and five tackles.

Tyrick Mitchell
Crystal Palace
