Tyrick Mitchell News: Assists in finale
Mitchell assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.
Mitchell capped off his fourth season as a consistent starter with an assist, his fifth of the campaign, putting him among the league-leaders for defenders. The wing-back was a solid option throughout the season, causing issues down the left flank in Oliver Glasner's system that gave him plenty of room to roam forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now