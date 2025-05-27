Fantasy Soccer
Tyrick Mitchell News: Assists in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Mitchell assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Mitchell capped off his fourth season as a consistent starter with an assist, his fifth of the campaign, putting him among the league-leaders for defenders. The wing-back was a solid option throughout the season, causing issues down the left flank in Oliver Glasner's system that gave him plenty of room to roam forward.

