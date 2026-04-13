Tyrick Mitchell headshot

Tyrick Mitchell News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Mitchell assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Mitchell provided one assist Sunday, an excellent showing for the wing-back as Crystal Palace pulled out a narrow win. Mitchell was brilliant up and down the flank and could have had a second assist. He's one of the top attacking wing-backs in the league and has plenty of upside in any match.

Tyrick Mitchell
Crystal Palace
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