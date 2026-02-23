Tyrick Mitchell headshot

Tyrick Mitchell News: Assists the winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 4:33pm

Mitchell assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton.

Mitchell assisted Evann Guessand's winning goal, earning his first league assist after previously creating 19 chances in 26 appearances.. Across his previous five games, the left back has tallied four chances created and 17 crosses, with at least two crosses in each outing. Defensively, he has also recorded three interceptions, six clearances and 10 tackles, making at least one tackle in every contest.

Tyrick Mitchell
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrick Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrick Mitchell See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago