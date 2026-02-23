Tyrick Mitchell News: Assists the winner

Mitchell assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton.

Mitchell assisted Evann Guessand's winning goal, earning his first league assist after previously creating 19 chances in 26 appearances.. Across his previous five games, the left back has tallied four chances created and 17 crosses, with at least two crosses in each outing. Defensively, he has also recorded three interceptions, six clearances and 10 tackles, making at least one tackle in every contest.