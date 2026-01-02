Mitchell delivered a solid two-way performance against Fulham on Thursday, contributing offensively with several forward runs that led to two key passes while also impressing defensively with four tackles, two interceptions and a season-high six clearances. The defender remains a nailed-on starter, having played all 19 Premier League matches this season, totaling 57 tackles, 19 interceptions and 58 clearances. However, despite his frequent attacking involvement, he has yet to score and has recorded just one assist this campaign.