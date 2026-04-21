Tyrick Mitchell News: Eight crosses Monday

Mitchell recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 0-0 draw versus West Ham United.

Mitchell tied a season high with eight crosses Monday, though he only recorded one accurate cross and one chance created in the process. Despite his consistent production of crosses (95 this season, 20 accurate), he only has two assists on the season. He's been very productive on the defensive end though and kept his 12th clean sheet of the season Monday, winning three tackles and two interceptions in his full 90 minutes of action.