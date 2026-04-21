Tyrick Mitchell News: Eight crosses Monday
Mitchell recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 0-0 draw versus West Ham United.
Mitchell tied a season high with eight crosses Monday, though he only recorded one accurate cross and one chance created in the process. Despite his consistent production of crosses (95 this season, 20 accurate), he only has two assists on the season. He's been very productive on the defensive end though and kept his 12th clean sheet of the season Monday, winning three tackles and two interceptions in his full 90 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrick Mitchell See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 337 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 337 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks25 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3226 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3043 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrick Mitchell See More