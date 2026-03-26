Tyrick Mitchell News: Ever-present for Palace
Mitchell has started every game for Crystal Palace in the current Premier League campaign.
Mitchell not only racks up 30 starts for the Eagles, but he's gone the full 90 in all but three of those outings. He doesn't contribute much offensively, with only one goal and one assist to his name, but he's been putting in the work on the left side of the field. In 30 starts and 2,669 minutes of play, he has racked up 22 chances created, 85 crosses, 80 tackles and 81 clearances.
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