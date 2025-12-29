Mitchell recorded five crosses in Sunday's loss, just the fourth time this season he's hit that mark. Coming off two straight very productive seasons, this campaign has been a little slower for Mitchell as he has just one goal contribution -- a goal at West Ham on Sept. 20 -- as the halfway mark of the season nears. He's made up for some of that on the defensive end though as he already has kept seven clean sheets this season, already matching last season's total. He has not been as involved on the attack this season, but that could change in the new year.