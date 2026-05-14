Tyrick Mitchell headshot

Tyrick Mitchell News: One shot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Mitchell registered one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat against Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Mitchell had the duties of covering the flanks against a highly elusive City squad, resulting in a yellow card for the defender. This would leave the wing-back with less offensive work, only recording a shot. However, he did notch a decent four clearances and seven tackles despite the three goals allowed.

Tyrick Mitchell
Crystal Palace
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