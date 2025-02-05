Tyrick Mitchell News: Two shots in victory

Mitchell recorded two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Manchester United. He was injured and subbed out in the 88th minute.

Mitchell recorded two shots for the second time in four outings but this was his third straight game without a shot on target. Meanwhile, he tied his season high for a second time with four chances created. He also recorded at least one accurate cross for the second time in four matches.