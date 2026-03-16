Tyrique George Injury: Loan locked against Chelsea

George won't be an option for the next Premier League game against Chelsea due to being loan-locked by his parent club.

George is ineligible to face his parent club in the upcoming Premier League matchup due to a clause in his loan deal. The forward will return to the squad for the April. 11. clash against Brentford following the international break. George has started just once in his five appearances for the Toffees and has yet to record a goal contribution, making his absence only a minor setback for Everton.