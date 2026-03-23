Tyrique George headshot

Tyrique George News: Available to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

George will see action again after being ineligible to play against his parent club Chelsea on Saturday.

George is back in the mix for the Toffees after sitting out Saturday's 3-0 win over parent club Chelsea. The forward will now look to slide back into his bench role for Everton over the next few fixtures after making just one start in five appearances since arriving at the club.

Tyrique George
Everton
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