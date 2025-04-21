Tyrique George News: First premier League goal

George scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Fulham.

George followed a promising UEFA Conference League performance in which he bagged his first senior goal with a critical 12-minute cameo Sunday during which he scored his first career EPL goal in Chelsea's 2-1 comeback victory over Fulham. After beginning the season definitively in the academy ranks, George has staked his claim for more senior opportunities after scoring once and assisting once over six Premier League appearances (zero starts) this season.